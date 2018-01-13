SPORTS

Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at 89

Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday night at age 89, ESPN reports. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson, known as the long-time voice of college football, has died at age 89, ESPN reports.

Jackson began calling college football games for ABC Sports in 1966. He also worked NFL and NBA games, numerous World Series, 10 Olympics and auto racing. In addition, he traveled to 31 countries for "Wide World of Sports."

"For generations of fans, Keith Jackson was college football," said Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. "When you heard his voice, you knew it was a big game. Keith was a true gentleman and memorable presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Turi Ann, and his family."

Jackson began calling college football games with ABC Sports in 1966 and retired in 2006. He was known for colorful catch phrases such as "Whoa, Nellie" and is credited with nicknaming the Rose Bowl, "The Grandaddy of Them All."
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


Jackson retired after the 2006 Rose Bowl and is a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Jackson was a longtime resident of Sherman Oaks, California, and Pender Harbor, British Columbia. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Turi Ann.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
