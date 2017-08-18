  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
Little Captain: Derek Jeter welcomes birth of daughter

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in 2015. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
The captain's team just got a little bigger.

Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child.

According to a tweet Friday from The Players' Tribune, the media platform founded by Jeter, Bella Raine Jeter was born Thursday.

Her birth came as the 14-time All-Star closes in on a new job. Jeter is a limited partner in an ownership group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that has a $1.2 billion agreement in place to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.
