2017 TCS NYC MARATHON

Path to losing 100 pounds leads to running TCS NYC Marathon

John Antalek
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Tanisha Crichlow isn't shy about sharing her weight loss story.

"I've lost nearly 100 pounds. Yes, I was a big girl. But now I'm cute." And skinny, she said. "I did it the old fashioned way. I put in the work."

Faced with growing health concerns, Tanisha realized she needed to change her lifestyle.

"In 2015, I looked in the mirror and I saw that I was at my heaviest, which was about 265 pounds. I never had an issue with self esteem but, I realized I just wasn't at my healthiest," she explained.

That's when Tanisha decided to get serious about exercising and changing her diet.

"I said I can control this. I got myself here, I can get myself out," Tanisha told Eyewitness News before a run in Central Park on a crisp fall morning.

She says when she began running on a regular basis, it wasn't long before she saw results.

"I started to see the changes within the first two or three weeks. I started feeling stronger," Crichlow said.

Although appearance wasn't her first priority, Tanisha admits, she enjoys flaunting her new figure.

"I like to post transformation pictures from before and after. I can wear clothes I've never been after to wear before. It was good," she said.

Now Tanisha is training for her second TCS New York City Marathon.

She hopes to be an inspiration for others who are struggling with their weight and unsure of where to start.

"I live in an area of Flatbush where you really don't see women of color running in the street," she said. "Being able to say to them 'you can do it!'. Because if I can do it,and I was 265 pounds, you definitely can do it!"

Watch the TCS NYC Marathon this Sunday morning on Channel 7 and abc7ny.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sports2017 tcs nyc marathon
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
2017 TCS NYC MARATHON
Stu Fisher inspires older runners in marathon bid
No plans to alter TCS NYC Marathon after terror attack
Inspiring teacher learns to run again after car accident
Race week is here! Key links for TCS NYC Marathon day!
More 2017 tcs nyc marathon
SPORTS
Stu Fisher inspires older runners in marathon bid
Guess the NHL player's Halloween costume
Kristaps Porzingis gets Knicks going by 'just playing my game'
Giants suspend CB Janoris Jenkins after he fails to return from bye week on time
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials: NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack, did it for ISIS
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Mayor: NYC bike path rampage 'was an attack on our values'
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
5-year veteran of NYPD shot NY terror suspect
NYPD: Boyfriend fatally shoots girlfriend, himself on street
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Show More
NYPD: Teen throwing eggs at cars run down by driver
Trump calls for tougher immigration after attack by 'animal'
Warrant: Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces
California school barricade ends with suspect dead
Mom plans to move after receiving racist letter, death threat
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos