  • LIVE VIDEO Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
2017 TCS NYC MARATHON

Manuela Schar wins TCS NYC Marathon women's wheelchair race

Manuela Schar of Switzerland holds up a flag after crossing the finish line first in the women's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon in New York. (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK CITY --
Manuela Schar finally upended four-time defending champion Tatyana McFadden to win the New York City Marathon women's wheelchair race on Sunday, completing a Swiss sweep with men's winner Marcel Hug.

Schar powered through the five boroughs in 1 hour, 48 minutes, 9 seconds, taking the top spot after three straight runner-up finishes in New York. She also won the Boston and London marathons this year.

McFadden was seeking a record sixth career New York title but settled for second, crossing the line nearly three minutes behind Schar. The 17-time Paralympic medalist was hospitalized early this year with life-threatening blood clots but returned to win the Chicago Marathon last month.

Hug pulled away from Canada's Josh Cassidy in the final miles to repeat as the men's wheelchair champion and win New York for the third time.

It was the first time the wheelchair races were swept by competitors from same country.

The Swiss star with the chrome-plated helmet wheeled in an unofficial time of 1:37:21, beating Cassidy by more than two minutes. Hug won last year's race by sixth hundredths of a second over Australia's Kurt Fearnley.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sports2017 tcs nyc marathonNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
2017 TCS NYC MARATHON
Geoffrey Kamworor, Shalane Flanagan win TCS New York City Marathon
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Olympian Shalane Flanagan Racing TCS NYC Marathon 2017
Running the marathon to make a difference
More 2017 tcs nyc marathon
SPORTS
Geoffrey Kamworor, Shalane Flanagan win TCS New York City Marathon
Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon!
Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 11:30am until 11:45am
Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 11:10 until 11:30am
Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 11:00 until 11:10am
More Sports
Top Stories
Geoffrey Kamworor, Shalane Flanagan win TCS New York City Marathon
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for victims of bike path rampage
Search on for man who fatally stabbed deacon inside halfway house
Hundreds turn out at wake for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Unprecedented security for TCS NYC Marathon after truck attack
Anthony Weiner to report to prison on Monday
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Brentwood
Show More
Teenager fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Port Authority officer struck by suspect fleeing JFK Airport
President Trump arrives in Japan, plays golf with Prime Minister
Water in Lincoln Center fountain mysteriously dyed yellow
iPhone X high-tech security measures could deter thieves
More News
Photos
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos