SPORTS

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard calls out kid for Opening Day bet

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during an opening day baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in New York. (Kathy Willens)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A New York Mets fan from North Carolina lost a bet with Noah Syndergaard this week. But don't worry, he's paying his debt.

Jake, who goes by @fellashleep on Twitter, tweeted the bet on March 9.

If Syndergaard threw at least 10 strikeouts on Opening Day, Jake said he would dye his hair from dark brown to blond.

Well, Mets Opening Day was Thursday and Thor pulled through.

So naturally, Syndergaard took to Twitter after the game to remind Jake of the bet.

And Jake told sister station ABC11 in Raleigh that he definitely plans on going through with it.

In fact, he says his hair will be much lighter by about 8 p.m. on Friday.

