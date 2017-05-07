The New York Mets have scratched Matt Harvey for his scheduled start Sunday against the Miami Marlins and suspended the right-hander three days for a violation of team rules.Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not disclose Harvey's violation, saying only that his suspension was effective Saturday and that he had been sent home.Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in Harvey's place.Harvey is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts this season as he comes back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that ended his season early last year. He made only 17 starts last season, going 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA.Harvey's best season was in 2015 when he went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA.