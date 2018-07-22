SPORTS

Mets' Noah Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease

(Julie Jacobson)

Cristina Romano
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Mets placed Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list on Sunday as the team says he has contracted hand, foot and mouth disease.

Syndergaard is expected to be sidelined 7-10 days, and may only miss one start.

James Wagner of the New York Times reports that it is possible Syndergaard picked up the disease while working at a kids camp during the All-Star Break.


According to MayoClinic, hand, foot and mouth disease is "a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children - is characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet."

