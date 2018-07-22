Noah Syndergaard is going on the DL with hand, foot & mouth disease. Possible he picked it up working at a kids camp over the all-star break. Perhaps why he had diminished velocity and was tired on Friday. Assistant GM John Ricco said they expect it perhaps to be just one start. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) July 22, 2018

The Mets placed Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list on Sunday as the team says he has contracted hand, foot and mouth disease.Syndergaard is expected to be sidelined 7-10 days, and may only miss one start.James Wagner of the New York Times reports that it is possible Syndergaard picked up the disease while working at a kids camp during the All-Star Break.According to MayoClinic, hand, foot and mouth disease is "a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children - is characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet."