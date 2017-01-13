  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Funeral for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
SPORTS

University of Michigan basketball player surprised with scholarship
EMBED </>More News Videos

A big surprise for one college basketball player is going viral.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. --
A big surprise for one college basketball player is going viral.

Andrew Dakich is a walk-on basketball player at the University of Michigan.

The viral video starts with him getting confronted by campus police, with Dakitch thinking he's getting arrested.

The officer tells him his conduct on campus is tied to a number of ongoing investigations and says they are going to have to bring him down to headquarters.

But the joke was on Dakich.

"Upon there, you'll sign the papers to be awarded a full men's basketball scholarship for the 2017 winter term at the University of Michigan," one officer says.

He says he went from being scared, to thinking he was being punked to feeling like he might cry tears of joy.
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballbig talkerstrendingAction News SportsscholarshipcollegeathletesNCAA
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Jordy Nelson out Sunday vs. Cowboys
Ex-No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett headed to Turkey after release from Nets
Bo Jackson: I'd tell my kids to play any sport aside from football
Source: Chargers agree to 4-year deal with Anthony Lynn
More Sports
Top Stories
Funeral begins for paralyzed detective who forgave shooter
Ex-'Melrose Place' actress to be resentenced in fatal drunken driving crash
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Three rob would-be Good Samaritan who stopped to help with car
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Show More
Woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
Woman playing dominoes shot in neck in Bronx; no one in custody
Nutella responds to claims spread can cause cancer
Dead whale washes ashore in Flushing Bay, at end of airport runway
Taxi driver in custody after stabbing, crash in Rye
More News
Top Video
Funeral begins for paralyzed detective who forgave shooter
Dead whale washes ashore in Flushing Bay, at end of airport runway
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
VIDEO: Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
More Video