  • LIVE VIDEO House debates, votes on tax reform bill
SPORTS

MLB pitcher Cole Hamels donates $9.75M Missouri home to nonprofit

EMBED </>More Videos

Pitcher donates multi-million dollar estate

PHILADELPHIA --
Major League Baseball pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi are donating their 32,000 square foot home to a nonprofit organization, the Hamels Foundation announced.

The home is located in Table Rock Lake in The Ozarks, just outside Branson, Missouri.

The nonprofit, called Camp Barnabas, helps to make dreams come true for individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses.

"Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it," Cole said in a statement. "Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way."

The home, which sits on approximately 105 acres of land, was on the market for $9.75 million. The home features 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, six half-baths, and four living areas.

Realtor.com says Cole and Heidi began building the mansion while the pitcher was still a member of the Phillies, before being traded to the Texas Rangers.

The Hamels Foundation says, over the past 24 years, Barnabas has provided life-changing experiences to more than 75,000 campers and missionaries.

Barnabas also includes Barnabas Prep, a two-year faith-based collegiate program.

"Our mission is to change lives through disability ministry, and we've been strategically looking for ways to expand our ministry outside of a summer camp," Jason Brawner, CEO, said. "We have no doubt that this gift will allow us to do just that."

Related Topics:
sportscole hamelsdonationsnonprofit
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
The NHL's most underrated players -- according to their peers
O'Quinn: 'Next thing you know, I was just Bar Mitzvah Man'
Devils' Kyle Palmieri, Taylor Hall back in lineup
Kristaps Porzingis out vs. Hornets due to lingering discomfort in injured left knee
More Sports
Top Stories
Man fatally shot after dispute outside bar near Times Square
NYC to step up security for the holidays
2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash
Newspaper boy fatally shot while earning money for gifts
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Community mourns mother, 3 kids killed in Brooklyn fire
Derailed train going 80 mph in 30 mph zone, NTSB says
Water main break disrupts service to 100 apartments
Show More
Sentencing for man found guilty in murder of NYPD detective
State trooper seriously injured after hit by car on LIE
7 On Your Side Investigates exposes 'Serial Squatter'
Sarah Palin's son arrested, accused of assaulting father
Special delivery: Cops help woman give birth on side of road
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Special delivery: Cops help woman give birth on side of road
Sentencing for man found guilty in murder of NYPD detective
Video released of suspect targeting seniors in robberies
More Video