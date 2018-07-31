SPORTS

NBA, MGM Resorts strike deal to become 'gaming partners'

NEW YORK --
The NBA has struck a deal with MGM Resorts to become the official "gaming partner" of the league and WNBA.

Terms were not disclosed, other than it will last several years.

MGM will pay the NBA for official data to use in determining outcomes of various bets. The league has said in the past it wants a 1 percent "integrity fee" of wagers, and that conversation that has ramped up in recent months since that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow sports betting to be implemented on a state-by-state basis.

MGM owns the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and is a partner in the NBA Summer League.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportssports bettinggamblingNBA
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
Red Sox hope Price is right, vie for sweep of Yankees
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News