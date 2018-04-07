SPORTS

New York Rangers fire head coach Alain Vigneault

(Gene J. Puskar)

STEPHEN WHYNO
NEW YORK --
The New York Rangers have fired coach Alain Vigneault after missing the playoffs in his fifth season.

The team announced the move Saturday night and will begin searching for his replacement immediately.

New York made the playoffs four times during Vigneault's tenure, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. The front office decided in the middle of this season to go young, sell at the trade deadline and begin a rebuilding process in the hopes of becoming a title contender again.

Vigneault repeatedly said he believed the Rangers would have made the playoffs if they didn't go in that direction. After a 5-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, the veteran coach said he expected to be back next season.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York Rangers
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nets hit 24 3s, 1 shy of NBA record, in rout of Bulls
Ovechkin locks up scoring title, Capitals beat Devils 5-3
Bucks beat Knicks 115-102 to tie for sixth in East
Tavares scores in OT as Islanders rally past Red Wings, 4-3
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead after fire breaks out at Trump Tower
25 percent of public schools in Puerto Rico to shut down
Report: Pilots warned about dangerous conditions before helicopter crash
Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza order; 4 arrested
German police: Several dead after driver crashes into crowd, kills himself
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Police block protesters from crossing Cuomo Bridge
Two wanted for violent string of robberies in NYC
Show More
14 killed after bus carrying junior hockey team crashes in Canada
'March for Our Lives' organizers plan town halls with local lawmakers
Suspect bites off police officer's finger during struggle
Trump to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border
Long lost pup found in woods after year and a half
More News