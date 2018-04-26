Dave Gettleman has learned many lessons as an NFL executive. The new general manager of the New York Giants has one mantra in the draft room.He says teams must "stay with the value." They "can't get too cute" or hope for a player to be around in a later round.The Giants pick second Thursday night after the Cleveland Browns. The New York Jets go third, followed by the Browns and Denver Broncos.Plenty of top quarterbacks are available: USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen. There's also Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.Analyst and former NFL general manager Phil Savage says the Giants are in the "catbird seat" and can go in many directions, but he encourages them to consider Barkley.This year's deep draft at quarterback lacks just one thing: a consensus top pick.None of the mock drafts heading into tonight's actual NFL draft in Dallas seems to even put them in the same order.So, let's see what the quarterbacks themselves think.All of them say they're the best of the bunch except for Darnold, who suggests: "That's for other people to decide."Hogwash, say Allen, Rosen, Mayfield and Louisville's Lamar Jackson. They all unabashedly tout themselves as the best option at QB in this draft."I think I'm the best quarterback here," Rosen has said. "I think every person in this draft should have the exact same answer."Allen has said every quarterback has to believe he's the best because that confidence is the cornerstone of a successful pro career."We're all different, we all have our pluses, our minuses," Allen says. "But if you don't have the mindset that you're the best quarterback in this draft, you're not going to fare well in this league."Mayfield has concurred, saying, "If you don't have that mindset then something's wrong."When it comes to ranking the quarterbacks, most people have Jackson well behind the so-called "Big Four," going somewhere in the middle of the first round. Jackson has just as much confidence as the others, suggesting he's better than all of them."But I don't really care about what order we're in," Jackson has said. "They're all great quarterbacks, as well. So, I know they feel the same way.