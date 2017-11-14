SPORTS

No Giants changes, the right move...for now

New York Giants offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo confers with quarterbacks Eli Manning (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Mitch Fields
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Giants fans are angry, and they should be. They want head coach, Ben McAdoo fired now. After all, how could this proud franchise be 1-8 after losing to a previously winless San Francisco team?

The answers are right there. Poor personnel decisions, poor coaching, injuries to key players and poor play by the team's best players.

The final outcome is obvious, McAdoo and G.M. Jerry Reese have to be let go at the end of the season. The Mara/Tisch ownership group is smart not to make a change right now. Why, you ask? I ask you what a change accomplish? This is a lost season, the Giants are actually better losing as many games as possible and getting a higher draft pick. If they pick in the top 3 they can get their franchise quarterback for the future. The worst thing thy can do now is win 3 or 4 of their final games. Who would the Giants even bring in now to replace McAdoo? Defensive guru Steve Spagnuolo? He's the same coach whose defense had been ripped apart all season.

So the Giants are best to sit pat, finish out the season, take the hit from the fan base, but then get a top draft pick. It's time to look ahead they'll get OBJ back for next season, and they need rebound seasons from many of their stars. But most of all sometime in January, ownership needs to dump Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo and start over.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York GiantsnflNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
In document, Yankees scout lauded Derek Jeter as future MLB star
Enes Kanter responds to LeBron James' post about being the king of N.Y.
3 UCLA players return to US after China shoplifting allegations
Madison Square Garden Company selling New York Liberty
More Sports
Top Stories
Victim of suspect killed in police shooting: 'He just went off'
Gunman among 5 dead in shootings that injured kids at school
Prosecutor fired after Uber rant caught on camera
ICE arrests dozens during sweep on Long Island
Workers rescued from scaffold more than 50 stories up
911 call: 9-year old helps save baby sister's life
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
Show More
New Nassau County executive sits down for 1st TV interview
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Man charged in connection with fire that ripped through synagogue
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
Ex-NJ mayor gets 5 years in prison for misconduct
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos