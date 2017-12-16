SPORTS

New York Rangers awaiting return of Mika Zibanejad, but timetable still unclear

Mike O'Sullivan
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York Rangers are eagerly awaiting the return of Mika Zibanejad, whose absence has been felt in the team's lineup.

Since the center suffered a concussion on November 24th, the Blueshirts' power play has taken a steep hit.

Friday night the Rangers managed to go 1 for 3 on the man advantage, but since the injury have gone from 5th in the league in that category to 25th.

The timetable for Zibanejad's return is uncertain at best.

Prior to Friday night's contest against Los Angeles, Rangers head coach Alain Vignault said; "He's following the protocol, he skated on his own yesterday. He's improving...we've got a practice on Monday and he'll practice with us."

Without Zibanejad the Rangers power play has gone 3 for 22, a stark drop off from earlier this season when the team started building chemistry.

The Rangers have yet to fill the void left by him down the middle. At the time of the injury he was the team's top goal scorer with 11, and top point leader with 22.

Zibanejad also was on New York's number one line with Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich on the wings.

Friday night's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles makes the Rangers 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests, good for 4th in the Metropolitan Division.

They look to carry that momentum into Boston Saturday in an Original Six matchup. Face-off is set for 5 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York Rangersnhl
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Where Melo found his 'happy place' during a summer of Knicks drama
Carmelo Anthony hopes MSG return is about appreciation, not animosity
Brian Boyle scores twice to help Devils beat Stars 5-2
Thunder's Anthony set for return to MSG
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-wife charged with murder in death of former NBA player
New hit-and-run alert system takes effect in NYC
Huge fire erupts after accident involving home heating oil truck
FBI agent, officer fatally shoot bank robbery suspect
Man shot in ear while walking near Central Park
Former NXIVM member says she was invited into a secret sorority, then branded
Charging hoverboard blamed for fire in NJ home
Assistant Scoutmaster accused of sexting with boy
Show More
GOP appears to have votes to pass massive tax bill
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Snapchat
Man charged with shooting BB gun at drivers
Icy roads in some spots, but higher temps will bring melting
Holiday light display in Old Bridge causing some complaints
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos