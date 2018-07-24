SPORTS

Oh baby! Philadelphia fan makes great catch while holding child

The most impressive catch at Monday night's Phillies game wasn't made by a player - not even visiting Dodger Chase Utley - but by a fan in the stands.

It was the bottom of the 9th inning when Maikel Franco hit his second homer of the night.

A few fans reached for the ball, but one man who was holding a baby was the one who made the catch.

Those around him cheered, as he showed off the ball, still safely holding the baby.

The man's identity is not yet known, but he joins a list of other fans to steal the show while holding a child.

It was back in May 2015 when Mike Capko of Conshohocken made a barehanded catch of his own. Capko had his 7-month-old son strapped to his chest when he caught a foul ball hit by New York Mets' Daniel Murphy.
"It hurt - I mean my hand is a little sore. He crushed that ball but something like that you have a natural reaction and it worked out great," Capko told Action News at the time.
EMBED More News Videos

A daring dad at the Phillies game on Mother's Day caught a hard hit foul ball with his son strapped to his chest.


In June 2016, Phillies fan Brian Kucharick was holding his young daughter on his arm and a tray of food in one hand when a ball came toward him in June 2016.
EMBED More News Videos

Perhaps the best play for Phillies fans at Thursday night's game against the Blue Jays took place not on the field, but in the stands.


And while we're at it, though he was not carrying a child, in May 2014, Phillies beer vendor Earl Chaney was all over the highlight reels when he caught a foul ball hit by Carlos Ruiz in his bucket!
EMBED More News Videos

The beer man did a little more than selling brews at the Phillies game.


Chaney told the Phillies broadcast team he was not looking to catch the ball, it just landed right in the bucket.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia Philliesbaseballviral videoMLBu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Phillies fans give Chase Utley standing ovation
SPORTS
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
Red Sox hope Price is right, vie for sweep of Yankees
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News