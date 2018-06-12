SPORTS

Minnesota high school pitcher consoles childhood friend after winning game

"Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game." - Pitcher Ty Koehn (Jim Moberg/Twitter)

By Mark Armstrong
Sometimes friendship means more than advancing to the state tournament.

Just ask Ty Koehn, a pitcher with Mounds View High School in Minnesota. With a berth to state on the line, Koehn needed one more strike to end the game. He got it, as Totino Grace's batter Jack Kocon watched strike three whistle by.

The catch? Koehn and Kocon are longtime buddies and teammates from back in their Little League days.
Rather than jumping around celebrating with his team about their good fortune, Koehn's first inclination was to immediately head to Kocon, a senior who just struck out in his final high school at-bat and console him.

Not just a pat on the back either. An embrace, and surely some words of comfort.

That's sportsmanship, and that's friendship.

