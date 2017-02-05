SPORTS

Police: 1 dead, another injured in Canarsie shooting

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for answers after one man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday on East 84th Street in Canarsie. Police say a 19-year-old was shot in the stomach, and a 22-year-old was shot in the head. The 22-year-old, identified as Harrison Darren from Brooklyn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harrison had a bag with a .38 caliber handgun.

The 19-year-old was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

It is unclear what sparked violence on the quiet residential block. Neighbors say the heard gunfire - not something they say they are used to hearing.

"I just heard there were six shots - bang, bang, bang, bang, rapid shots. Firecrackers - but then I said, 'wait, this is February,'" said Naville Jolly.

There is no word on the circumstances of the shooting, and police have made no arrests.
