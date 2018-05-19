Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be chasing history, and Justify hopes to keep his Triple Crown bid alive in what is shaping up to be a soggy Preakness.Baffert saddled Justify in a Kentucky Derby victory on a wet track two weeks ago, and the duo is looking for a repeat performance Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.Weather forecasters are calling for rain much of the day. If the weather doesn't influence the race -- Justify is the heavy favorite -- it most certainly could have an impact on attendance after the event drew a record 140,327 in 2017.Baffert is seeking his seventh Preakness victory, which would tie R.W. Walden for most by a trainer in the history of the race, which was first run in 1873. Baffert is 5 for 5 at the Preakness after winning the Derby on May 5.Justify also has a nice streak going. The chestnut colt has won all four of his career races, including the Derby by 2 1/2 lengths.Opposing trainers at the Preakness always want to see the Kentucky Derby winner up-close and then set their sights on trying to beat that horse.This year, they can see Justify. They just don't know if they can beat him.There's such a sense of awe about Justify and an aura around the heavy favorite that it's clear it'll take something significant to beat him. Watching Justify hold off Good Magic in the Derby impressed trainer Chad Brown enough to calm his expectations."I was very impressed with (Justify) how well he ran from gate to finish," Brown said. "I'm confident my horse will run well, but I'm also very aware what a tall order this is to try and turn the tables on a horse like him."Turning the tables on Justify and cutting short his Triple Crown bid won't be easy. The consensus around Pimlico Race Course is if Justify simply runs his race, he'll win the Preakness and head to the Belmont Stakes on June 9 with the chance to give trainer Bob Baffert another Triple Crown victory - his second in four years after American Pharoah captured it in 2015.Justify will have to regress back to the pack for any of the other seven horses to finish first."If he runs his race, if he shows up - I think every trainer, that's all we hope for," Baffert said. "I feel good. Right now I feel confident that he's going to show up."Only a handful of things could reasonably derail Justify, a 1-2 morning-line favorite who is 4-0 and has won his four starts by a combined 21 lengths. He showed something more by running such an impressive race in the mud at Churchill Downs in the Derby on May 5. It has rained all week in Baltimore, and more on Saturday should make for another sloppy track.The other concerns are if Justify's bruised heel gets irritated from a couple of days working out in mud and how the surface might complicate the start.Baffert has been harping all week on the break being the most important part of the race. Even if he's not as worried as he was when the field was 20 horses in the Derby, it's the thing he's most nervous about."I want him to leave the gate well and after that, what happens, happens," said Baffert, who's 4-0 with Derby winners in the Preakness. "We have to worry about something. It's not like I'm just sitting there like, 'OK we've just got to get around there.' We still have to get around there."Drawing the same post No. 7 he won the Derby puts Justify in an advantageous spot. He should be able to avoid getting caught up in traffic trouble out of the starting gate. He's far from D. Wayne Lukas' unpredictable Sporting Chance and won't be trapped inside."He's a big horse, and I think Bob would like to see him get in a rhythm," said Elliott Walden of WinStar Farm, which co-owns Justify. "It's a little easier to do from the outside. If he gets slammed leaving there as everybody tries to work down to the fence, sometimes you can get sucked back if you break a step slow. So I think he's happy that he's out there."Baffert is happy that the bruise on Justify's left hind foot hasn't been a problem for more than a week now and hasn't bothered the colt during his morning workouts at Pimlico since arriving Wednesday. If Justify breaks clean and gets over the 1-3/16 mile race with no discomfort in that heel, even the strongest competitors are likely running for second.If anything goes wrong, Brown's Good Magic and new challenger Quip are best-positioned to take advantage of any misstep by Justify. Good Magic ran pretty much his best and came up 2 lengths short in the Derby."There's still an opportunity here to maybe close the gap on the horse if our horse moves forward and this horse regresses in any way, and that's a lot to ask for a horse in Justify that has moved forward in every one of his starts," Brown said. "But you have to be optimistic that you have a situation that you might be able to make up some ground on him."Lukas, who is tied with Baffert with six Preakness wins and has Bravazo along with Sporting Chance in this field, has been watching Justify almost every day and can't say enough positive things. But after watching favored horses like Fusaichi Pegasus lose in the 2000 Preakness, Lukas knows from decades in horse racing that Justify isn't unbeatable."It's his race to lose," Lukas said. "Give him a chance to run - give him a clear shot at it and everything, I definitely think he's going to be very difficult to beat. ... If you're going to bet on the fastest horse and the most powerful, you better bet on him."The Preakness comes one day after the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico.Following an unplanned two-month break from racing, Red Ruby returned with a flourish in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.Red Ruby pulled away from Coach Rocks on a sloppy track Friday and cruised to a 4 3/4-length victory, her third career win in five tries.The Grade 2, $250,000 race for 3-year-old fillies was run on a cold, rainy afternoon at Pimlico Race Course.Not long after finishing fourth in the Honeybee Stakes at Oaklawn Park on March 18, Red Ruby got spooked and "had a little accident in the shed row," according to trainer Kellyn Gorder.Gorder said Red Ruby ran backward, dragged her hot walker into the middle of the barn, ran into a metal ladder and received 13 stitches."We got really, really lucky. They were all superficial," Gorder said. "But she sat in the stall for 16 days while those things healed."The injury forced the Kentucky-bred filly to miss the Fantasy Stakes last month at Oaklawn Park and the Kentucky Oaks two weeks ago at Churchill Downs in Louisville.On Friday, Red Ruby returned in style.With jockey Paco Lopez aboard the gray filly for the first time, Red Ruby charged past Coach Rocks at the top of the stretch."That's when I started jumping up and down," Gorder said. "That's when I knew he had the win."Coach Rocks led at the outset and remained in front until Lopez made his move - at just the right time."I thought Paco would fit this filly to a T," Gorder said. "And he did."Paco followed instruction well and put the finishing touch on a marvelous run."They told me to come from a little behind, not too close, but she broke very good," Lopez said. "I put her second and she was very comfortable. I waited for her until the three-eighths, I looked and no one was coming. I said, 'I got to go,' and she finished very well."It didn't hurt that Gorder was smart enough to have Red Ruby gallop on the messy track on Friday morning, just to get an understanding of the conditions.Red Ruby, a daughter of two-time Breeders' Cup Classic winner Tiznow, paid $7.80, $4 and $3.20.Coming off a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks, Coach Rocks paid $4.20 and $3.20."I thought Coach Rocks ran super," trainer Dale Romans said. "She's just going to get better and better. That's a good filly that beat us, but we'll fight another day."Jockey Luis Saez tried to answer Red Ruby's late surge, to no avail."The winner was tough," Saez said. "When I tried to get some momentum, the winner was gone."Indy Union took third.Earlier, Irish War Cry won the Grade 3 Pimlico Special by 4 1/2 lengths over One Liner and Untrapped, who finished in a dead heat for second.It was the first victory in seven races since April 2017 for Irish War Cry, sired by 2007 Preakness winner Curlin.