2016 TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON

NEW YORK --
It's so much more than a one-day event: Celebrate the TCS New York City Marathon all week long, and link to the information you need to make the most of it!

Race Week Events: Be a part of it all - whether you're running, watching, or volunteering. Get race week info as it breaks from tcsnycmarathon.org
Race Day:
Get the app, track your runner, see the course, finish and post-finish info: Get everything you need for a great race, a seamless finish and an excellent experience.
Security Information and Prohibited Items: Help keep the marathon safe, and find out about items runners cannot bring to the Start Villages or run with on the course.
