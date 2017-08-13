SPORTS

Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem before Raiders' preseason opener

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Arizona --
Marshawn Lynch, the ex-Seattle running back who came out of retirement to sign with Oakland, sat during the national anthem before the Raiders' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

Lynch rarely talks to the media but has voiced his support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick's season-long decision to kneel during the anthem to draw attention to what he saw as incidents of police brutality against people of color.

Kaepernick remains an unsigned free agent.

Lynch, who did not play in the game, sat on an orange cooler, arms on his knees, while all others around him stood.
