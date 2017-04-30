Rangerstown Square Bus rolls from MSG to Eyewitness News studios

NEW YORK (WABC) --As the New York Rangers continue their playoff series against the Ottawa Senators, the Rangerstown Square Bus rolled in front of our studios Sunday morning.
The official bus of the New York Rangers is usually parked just outside Madison Square Garden, but it spent some time at the Eyewitness News studios on the Upper West Side.
Joining us for the event was Rangers Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert.
RangersTown Square was opened up just outside of MSG at the start of the playoffs and will remain open throughout the team's playoff run. It's free and open to everyone, you don't need a ticket to a Rangers game.
RangersTown Square is a free indoor hockey and entertainment festival that features tons of activities including autograph opportunities with Rangers alumni, interactive hockey-themed attractions including shooting on a virtual Henrik Lundqvist and a Rangers Virtual Reality locker room and warm-ups experience.
Also with us on Eyewitness News Sunday morning were partners from Kobeyaki Restaurants, who have a restaurant inside Madison Square Garden.
They're offering up some tasty Japanese treats for fans at game-time, and made us a chicken teriyaki bowl.
For more information, visit http://www.kobeyaki.com or go to their Facebook page.
Recipe for Teriyaki Sauce:
1 Tbs Sesame Oil
1 Tbs Fresh Garlic Minced
1 Tbs Fresh Ginger Minced
1 tsp White Pepper
1.5 Cup Honey (Clover)
1 Cup Pineapple Pureed (Fresh)
1 Cup Orange Juice (Fresh Squeezed)
2 Cups Soy Sauce
4 Tbs Arrowroot mixed with 1 Cup of Water (Slurry)
Instructions: Yields 5 Cups
Mix the ingredients in a large bowl following the order of the recipe.
Transfer ingredients to a sauce pot and heat over med-high flame whisking regularly.
When sauce comes to a boil reduce flame and have sauce simmer to desired thickness.
Sauce can be cooled for use as a marinade for your choice of proteins and vegetables before grilling or as a finishing sauce.