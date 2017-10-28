A father and son who were part of a high school football game's officiating crew walked off the field after members of one team took a knee when the national anthem was played.Ernie Lunardelli, the head linesman, and Anthony Lunardelli, a line judge, say they told officials from Colts Neck and Monroe high schools before Friday night's game that they would not work if any players protested. They were replaced by two officials in training who initially were set to handle other duties.The Lunardellis say four Monroe players take a knee. The two officials told mycentraljersey.com that they respect the players right to protest, but they believe such acts are disrespectful and felt they also needed to protest.Colts Neck won the game, which was completed without incident.