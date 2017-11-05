Mom survived leukemia.Dad is battling lymphoma.Ellen Kurkowski of Manhattan will run this year's TCS New York City Marathon to honor the two people who brought her into the world.The 34-year-old has been training for weeks. She says her parents' courageous fight against cancer provides her with all the inspiration she needs to get through the 26.2 mile course.Kurkowski understands - more so than most loving daughters - the physical challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis. She is an emergency room physician who has seen and treated countless patients suffering through the painful realities of a debilitating disease.So on Marathon Sunday Ellen Kurkowski will run - fast and strong. For Mom. For Dad. And for so many others as well. It's a Marathon mission designed to lift up her parents and to raise money and awareness that leukemia and lymphoma can and will be defeated.