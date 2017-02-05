Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
SPORTS
SB51: Live updates from a fan's perspective
Email
share
share
tweet
email
AP
Sunday, February 05, 2017 08:43PM
HOUSTON --
A fan's first Super Bowl is an incredible experience.
KTRK-TV's Pooja Lodhia is getting her first taste today. She'll be documenting all the sights and sounds of Houston's biggest event:
Super Bowl 51
.
Follow it all live here:
Related Topics:
sports
Super Bowl 51
Super Bowl
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Falcons lead Patriots 28-20 in 4th
Falcons C Alex Mack holding up despite apparent leg fracture
Tom Brady?says?he's?playing?Super Bowl LI for?his?mother
Devils, Sabres both attempting to climb back into race
More Sports
Top Stories
Falcons lead Patriots 28-20 in 4th
Parents of Karina Vetrano: 'She was just unlucky'
20-year-old man charged in murder of Karina Vetrano
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Brooklyn doctor stranded in Sudan because of travel ban, now back home
3 hurt in Queens house fire sparked by heater explosion
Denied: Court won't immediately restore travel ban per Trump request
Show More
Man barricaded in West New York home after fleeing traffic stop
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas inside subway car
What to do if you believe recently-closed adoption center owes you money
Thousands show up for anti-discrimination rally Saturday at Stonewall
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York