Simone Biles posts hilarious video after getting wisdom teeth pulled

Olympic medalist Simone Biles was not on the top of her game after getting her wisdom teeth removed. (Simone_Biles/Twitter)

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles turned to social media to share her wisdom teeth removal experience complete with a funny post-operation video from the dentist.


In the video, the most decorated American gymnast was in an anesthetic haze. She is incoherently talking while pretending to drive a car before abruptly stopping.


Biles was able to laugh at herself and even hinted at an extended version of the video.

