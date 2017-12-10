SPORTS

Simone Biles shines as honorary Houston Texans cheerleader

EMBED </>More Videos

Simone Biles shines as honorary Texans cheerleader (David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas --
In her cheerleading debut with the Houston Texans, gold medalist Simone Biles showed off her skills as an honorary member.

The cheerleaders announced last month that Biles would become their first-ever honorary cheerleader at the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

To prepare for Biles' debut, the cheerleaders presented her with the squad's legendary red boots at practice. She also received her own locker.

Prior to Sunday's game, Biles posted on Twitter about her excitement for the debut.

"Can't wait to cheer at my first game. Go Houston Texans!" she wrote.

Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Texans Cheerleaders: From the sidelines to the community
SPORTS
Prescott throws 3 TDs as Cowboys spoil Eli's return
Stars aim for strong start to four-game trek vs. Rangers
SPONSORED: Times Square shines with Heisman glory for fans
Giants' interest in John Dorsey affected timing of Browns' decisions
Starlin Castro would be traded to Marlins if Giancarlo Stanton agrees to join Yankees
More Sports
Top Stories
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-year-old girl
9-year-old boy struck by train while on subway platform
'Sopranos' strip club in New Jersey shut down
Off-duty officer assaulted, robbed of gun in parking garage
Man critically wounded by gunman he let into his home
Native American tribe taking stand against tepee take-down order
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
Body cam video shows man beg before officer killed him
Show More
AccuWeather: Snow moves out, bitter cold on the way
Baggage fees should be disclosed upfront, Schumer says
Woman fatally struck by two cars on LI road
8-year-old boy playing with wagon killed by garbage truck
Wrestler Rich Swann arrested, charged with battery of his wife
More News
Top Video
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Watch this before heading to your next party
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
More Video