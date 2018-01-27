SPORTS

Sisters heading to the Olympics to play for different countries

EMBED </>More Videos

Sisters compete for different nations in Olympics (KTRK)

MINNESOTA --
Two sisters are heading to Pyeonchang to play ice hockey in the Olympics but they won't be taking the ice under the same flag.

Hannah Brandt will be playing for the USA Women's Olympic Hockey Team. Her sister Marissa will be playing for a unified Korea team.

Robin and Greg Brandt had been trying to have a baby for several years when they went through the adoption process.

Right before they found out Marissa would be arriving from Korea, the couple found out they were expecting.

Hannah and Marissa grew up close in age and became best friends.

They started on the ice when they were around 4 years old as figure skaters. Then Hannah started ice hockey. When Marissa saw how much fun her sister was having she switched, too.

The sisters say the sport has brought them even closer and they've been able to bond over a sport they both love.

The family says they always planned on visiting Korea someday but never imagined it would be under these circumstances.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOlympicssiblingsu.s. & worldMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Butler returns to score 21 points, Wolves beat Nets 111-97
Carmelo Anthony reaches 25,000-point milestone
U.S.'s Mix Diskerud signs contract with Manchester City
Staten Island teen reaches retweet goal for Mets prom
More Sports
Top Stories
Boy found home alone in despicable conditions, parents arrested
Sanctuary-seeking immigrants say homes targeted by thieves
Staten Island teen reaches retweet goal for Mets prom
Woman found dead in back seat of car in Jersey City
Boy survives after tip of screw lodged in his skull
Carmelo Anthony reaches 25,000-point milestone
Officials: Keep Mardi Gras beads out of storm drains
Could you get a ticket for texting while crossing the street?
Show More
SUV careens through side of home in the Bronx
'Beetle Bailey' cartoonist Mort Walker dies at 94
Here's how this sketch helped track down suspected arsonist
NJ boy delivers thousands of toys to children in Puerto Rico
Driver charged after teen on bike fatally struck by oil truck
More News
Top Video
Boy found home alone in despicable conditions, parents arrested
Staten Island teen reaches retweet goal for Mets prom
Sanctuary-seeking immigrants say homes targeted by thieves
NJ boy delivers thousands of toys to children in Puerto Rico
More Video