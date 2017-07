Ewing Athletics is paying tribute to late Knicks star Anthony Mason with a special limited-edition sneaker.The shoe was launched Saturday at an event at Jimmy Jazz in Jamaica, Queens.Mason's son, Anthony Mason, Jr. helped design the shoe, which features a classic Knicks color scheme and details like his dad's number 14 with wings and a halo.Anthony Mason, Sr. died in 2015 of heart failure at the age of 48.