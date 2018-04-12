SPORTS

Tyler Austin of Yankees, Joe Kelly of Red Sox suspended after brawl in Boston

New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, center, rushes Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, right, after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON --
Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly and the Yankees' Tyler Austin have been suspended for their roles in the brawl between the AL East rivals at Fenway Park.

Kelly was suspended for six games and Austin received a five-game penalty. Each player appealed their punishments, and they are eligible to play while their appeals are considered.

Major League Baseball announced the discipline on Thursday.

Kelly, Austin, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin also were fined. Four players on the disabled list also were fined for entering the field during the skirmish: Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, and Red Sox infielders Xander Bogaerts, Dustin Pedroia, and Marco Hernandez.

In the seventh inning of New York's 10-7 win on Wednesday night, Kelly actually threw at Austin twice. The first pitch missed, but the second one drilled him in the back. The designated hitter then charged the mound, prompting both benches to empty.

The Red Sox were upset with Austin after he slid late into second in the third inning and his spikes caught Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt, who had leaned away from the bag after receiving the throw from third baseman Rafael Devers for the forceout.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York YankeesBoston Red Soxbaseballfight
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Knicks say new coach will have to understand today's player
Mikhail Prokhorov completes sale of 49 percent of Nets to Joe Tsai
ESPN+, the new ESPN streaming service, is here
Joe Kelly, Tyler Austin among 8 disciplined for roles in Yankees-Red Sox brawl
More Sports
Top Stories
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
23-year-old woman brutally raped, robbed in the Bronx
Dentist accused of abusing patient, telling him 'You're so cute'
Comey blasts Trump in new book as "untethered to truth"
Prosecutor: Dead baby in suitcase found under footbridge was 10-month-old girl
Man dies 20 years after abuse, parents charged with murder
Only in NYC: Large raccoon prompts calls of tiger on street
Mom in custody after toddler found wandering streets in Queens
Show More
Rikers opens housing unit exclusively for veterans
Tabloid paid doorman $30,000 to squash Trump baby rumor
Police: Nurse 'deliberately introduced' air into patients
Winner of $533M Mega Millions jackpot to be revealed Friday
Jewish communities mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
More News