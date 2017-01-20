  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
TCS New York City Marathon: Apply now to run in 2017!

NEW YORK --
The 2017 TCS New York City Marathon application is open! Apply now through February 17. The drawing will take place on March 2, 2017.

Read more from NYRR.org about the drawing and various types of guaranteed entry.

 
Get Guaranteed Entry with Team for Kids
At any time, runners can register to run with NYRR Team for Kids. Team for Kids runners receive guaranteed entry to the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, expert coaching, and race-day perks while raising vital funds to support NYRR Youth Programs.

2017 TCS New York City Marathon Drawing
The application for the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon is open! You may apply now through February 17. The entry drawing will take place Thursday, March 2.

 
2017 Time-Qualifying Standards
The time-standard qualifying window for the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon was January 1-December 31, 2016.

Run for Charity
Running for a charity not only provides you with guaranteed entry, it also gives you the opportunity to change lives and give back to your community.

 
International Travel Partners
For those who live outside the United States, guaranteed entry along with the purchase of a marathon package may be available through an Official International Travel Partner (ITP) in your country or territory.

How to Apply as an Athlete with Disability (AWD)
Check out the latest information for Athletes with Disabilities (AWDs) for the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon. 

You can apply through February 17th. Find out how.

