Teen athlete excels as first and only girl on Lyndhurst baseball team

LYNDHURST, New Jersey (WABC) --
The Lyndhurst baseball team was not having a great day. There were pitches in the dirt, pitches outside and so many hits.

Luckily, the kid behind the plate was handling it all, and that kid behind the plate was the only girl on the field.

"She's one of the leaders of this team," coach Mark O'Feeda said. "She fit right in, she's been playing with the boys her whole life so she fit right in like one of the guys."

Alexia Jorge is 14 years old, and she really is one of the best players on the team. We mentioned the team's pitchers were not having their best day, so she came out from behind the plate with no outs and started pitching.

She then struck out the side and showed that she has no problem playing against the boys.

"Honestly, I like playing with them a lot better," Alexia said.

"She's thrown three no-hitters, had 25 home runs through Little League season, three grand slams, she's a fighter," Alexia's mom Maria said.

Alexia's mom says she became competitive by playing baseball with her older brother and got so good, she wanted to play for the USA national girls team.

"We took her to a couple tryouts and she advanced to the next round and then she would advance and so on and so forth, until they finally called her and said come on down," Maria said.

"Yeah, they called me down and I'm looking forward to it and I don't know anybody there. It's going to be a lot of fun," Alexia said, adding that she hasn't played with girls before.

Playing with boys has prepared her well, so she is not intimidated by the national stage.

"There could be another catcher but I'm confident that I'm probably better," Alexia said.

