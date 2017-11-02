SPORTS

The countdown begins until Opening Day 2018

The Houston Astros celebrate after Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Mitch Fields
NEW YORK (WABC) --
For the first and final time, congratulations to the Houston Astros, 2017 World Series Champs. But as of now that is old news. There are just 147 days left until Opening Day 2018!

So what will it take for either the Yankees or Mets to bring a parade to the area next season?

YANKEES

Initial odds are out and the Yankees are 8 to 1, which is third choice in the American League. The Bombers are the favorites in the division over the Red Sox. The Yankees are loaded on paper, deep in every position.

The main question mark around this team is all about the manager. G.M. Brian Cashman said goodbye to Joe Girardi after 10 seasons. Now he is looking for a more player friendly manager to handle all the young talent on the roster.

The Yankees will find out in a couple of days whether Masahiro Tanaka will opt out of his contract. The righty with a gimpy elbow figures to stay in pinstripes.

The Yankees will also have to decide if Todd Frazier will be back. The Toms River native is a free agent and could be looking for big money and years.

The Bombers will be looking to upgrade the starting pitching staff and make a deep bullpen deeper.
METS

Then there are the Mets. Their current Vegas odds are 20 to 1 to win the championship. There are just so many questions concerning this team.

New manager Mickey Callaway seems like a good solid choice to take this team forward. But the new skipper will find holes everywhere.

There are question marks at first, second and third along with the entire bullpen.

However, the health of this team will ultimately decide their fortunes. Will Yoenis Cespedes finally put his leg problems behind him? Can Michael Conforto come back from a serious shoulder injury? But most of all can the starting pitchers stay on the field?

On paper they are very good, but as a group they've spent for time at HSS than on the mound. If the starters go down again, this team has no shot to make a run at the Nationals.

So, 147 days to go to Opening Day, let the Hot Stove season begin!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsbaseballsportsNew York MetsNew York Yankees
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Kristaps Porzingis gets Knicks going by 'just playing my game'
Astros player proposes to girlfriend after World Series win
Joe Espada to replace Alex Cora as Astros bench coach
Schneider stops 37 shots, Devils beat Canucks 2-0
More Sports
Top Stories
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in Walmart shooting
Astros player proposes to girlfriend after World Series win
Needle found in NJ trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
Dozens evacuated as water main break floods streets
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Show More
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Mom plans to move after getting racist letter, death threat
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC terror suspect
De Blasio under attack in final mayoral debate
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos