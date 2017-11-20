SPORTS

Trump: NFL should suspend Raiders' Marshawn Lynch for anthem protest

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) puts on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says the NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch sat during most of the U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before Sunday's game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch hasn't stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.

Trump tweeted early Monday: "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement last season when he refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsPresident Donald Trumpnational anthemnflprotest
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Devils try to end brief skid vs. Wild
Warriors defeat Nets, despite absence of Durant, Curry disqualification
Lundqvist gets 63rd shutout, Rangers beat Senators 3-0
Curry scores 39, Warriors hold off Nets 118-111
More Sports
Top Stories
Charles Manson, notorious criminal and cult leader, dies
Families still struggling to live in Puerto Rico after Maria
Man tied up in minivan, slashed by robbery suspects
Call for new safety measures after scaffolding collapse
Video shows suspects firing at man in home invasion
Woman says she was sexually harassed by NY state employee
Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on train
4 men stranded on boat in rough seas rescued by Coast Guard
Show More
Car crashes into medical building following police chase
You'll need an appointment to see Santa this year
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
Man rushed to hospital after massive tree lands on truck
Jeffrey Tambor doesn't see how he can return to 'Transparent'
More News
Photos
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
More Photos