Time will tell, but Gaga's performance seems it will go down as one of the memorable halftime shows in history. Here's a look back at Sunday night's performance, as well as other iconic Super Bowl halftime performances in history.
Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI, 2017
WOW. Amazing.@ladygaga's #PepsiHalftime Show! ?#SB51 https://t.co/z9vCKRBKkC— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga's performance had it all: drones, acrobatics, a tribute to America, and -- of course -- a medley of her greatest hits.
Coldplay featuring Beyonce and Bruno Mars, Super Bowl L, 2016
Coldplay pulled out all the stops to celebrate half a century of the Super Bowl, and that included bringing in Beyonce and Bruno Mars for one epic performance.
Beyonce, Destiny's Child at Super Bowl XLVII, 2013
Queen Bey reunited with her former Destiny's Child crew and gave the world an incredible, "Bootylicious" performance.
The Who at Super Bowl XLIV, 2010
They've been together for over 40 years, but The Who were just as electric at Super Bowl XLIV as they were in their 1960s heyday, masterfully performing their classic singles to audiences old and new.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Super Bowl XLIII, 2009
The Boss felt right at home at Super Bowl XLIII, performing tracks from his iconic "Born to Run" and "Born in the USA" albums, and also playing songs from his album "Working on a Dream."
Prince at Super Bowl XLI, 2007
It was impossible to deny Prince made viewers go crazy at Super Bowl XLI.
Paul McCartney at Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005
Paul McCartney was selected as a safe, reliable bet to perform at halftime in 2005, following the 2004 "wardrobe malfunction" controversy during Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's performance. McCartney covered some of his most-beloved tracks from The Beatles and Wings.
U2 at Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002
The first Super Bowl that was played after the 9/11 attacks, U2 gave a powerful tribute to those lost in the tragedy with a chilling rendition of "Where The Streets Have No Name."
Aerosmith, N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly at Super Bowl XXXV, 2001
With the exception of Aerosmith and Justin Timberlake, these musicians were at the height of their careers in 2001, and gave one touchdown-worthy performance of "Walk This Way."
Diana Ross at Super Bowl XXX, 1996
Celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl, Ross's performance was a true diva spectacle, as she was airlifted by helicopter out of Pasadena's Rose Bowl while singing "Take Me Higher."
Michael Jackson at Super Bowl XXVII, 1993
The King of Pop was temporarily anointed as the king of football in 1993, easily delivering the most powerful and memorable Super Bowl halftime performance in recent memory.
What was your favorite Super Bowl halftime show?