SPORTS

Villanova beats Michigan 79-62 to win NCAA basketball championship

Villanova's Jalen Brunson goes up for a shot over Michigan's Charles Matthews during the first half in the championship game (AP Photo/Chris Steppig, NCAA Photos Pool)

SAN ANTONIO --
Villanova has its second national championship in three years after a 79-62 victory over Michigan.

The Wildcats went 31 years between their first title in 1985 and their second one two years ago in Houston. Coach Jay Wright and Villanova didn't have to wait very long for another one.

Donte DiVincenzo had 31 points for the Wildcats, the most scored against the Wolverines this season. Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, the AP Player of the Year, was in foul trouble and finished with nine points.

Villanova, which trailed by seven points early in the title game in the Alamodome, won all six of its NCAA Tournament games by double figures.
