SPORTS

Vin Scully on anthem protests: 'I will never watch another NFL game'

EMBED </>More Videos

Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is taking a stand against the NFL national anthem protests.

LOS ANGELES --
Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is taking a stand against the NFL national anthem protests.

Scully said that he "will never watch another NFL game" because he's so disappointed by the protests and he has "overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war."

The former announcer made the comments at an event in Pasadena over the weekend.

Scully said he used to look forward to football games on Sundays, but because he has overwhelming respect for military -- he can't stand to watch the player protests.

The legendary announcer briefly served in the Navy before he began his broadcasting career.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnflfootballnational anthemprotestpolitics
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Poll: Half of Californians support NFL anthem protests
#TakeTheKnee trending hashtag reveals sharp debate over NFL players' kneeling
Several Chargers kneel, sit for national anthem
SPORTS
Alain Vigneault, Bill Peters, Todd McLellan in danger of being fired
No rest for Nets ahead of visit to Denver
Knicks' Porzingis seeks new heights vs. Hornets
Russell has 23 points, 9 assists; Nets beat Suns 98-92
More Sports
Top Stories
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
Family outraged after 6-year-old allegedly asked by teacher if parents do drugs
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Man jumps on baggage belt and crawls to tarmac in airport security breach
Teen girl killed, man wounded in Brooklyn shooting
Off-duty officer involved in shootout with robbery suspects
Voters head to the polls in race for NYC mayor
Show More
Pedestrian fatally struck by garbage truck in the Bronx
Murphy, Guadagno face off in election to replace Christie as NJ governor
Candidates speak out after racist flyers appear in Hoboken mayoral race
Air Force admits fault in reporting Texas church shooter's past crimes
VIDEO: Robber attacks with knife, victim fights back with broom
More News
Top Video
Wild and woolly traffic jam as sheep take over highway
Man jumps on baggage belt and crawls to tarmac in airport security breach
VIDEO: Robber attacks with knife, victim fights back with broom
Air Force admits fault in reporting Texas church shooter's past crimes
More Video