SPORTS

Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for perfect bracket up to Sweet 16

Warren Buffett is giving his employees at Berkshire Hathaway a chance to win $2 million per year for life. (Nati Harnik/AP Photo)

Billionaire Warren Buffett is offering his Berkshire Hathaway employees the chance to receive $2 million per year for life. The catch? They must accurately pick every game in the NCAA tournament up to the Sweet 16, and an Oklahoma school must win it all.

Beginning in 2014, Buffett offered $1 billion to the public for a perfect bracket. Nobody won the money, and the following year the contest was gone. Starting in 2016, the billionaire began offering $1 million per year for life to his employees at Berkshire Hathaway for a perfect Sweet 16, or $100,000 for the longest surviving bracket.

According to Fortune, in 2016, the $100,000 was split between two employees who correctly predicted the first 15 games. In 2017, an employee predicted 31 out of the first 32 games to win the $100,000.

This year, he decided to continue the $1 million per year for life contest for his employees but also left the possibility to double the money if a school from Buffett's home state, Oklahoma, wins it all. He said in an interview with CNBC that if Creighton, eight seed in the South region, or Oklahoma, 10 seed in the Midwest region, win the tournament, he will give $2 million per year for life.

According to NCAA.com, the longest perfect bracket streak on record was 39 games. In order to pick a perfect Sweet 16, the first 48 games must be predicted correctly.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNCAAmarch madnessmarch madnesswarren buffettmoney
SPORTS
Neil Walker reaches one-year agreement with Yankees
Giants, NFL aware of Odell Beckham Jr. video
Jacob DeGrom sharp in spring debut, uncertain about Opening Day
Embiid, Covington lead 76ers to easy win over Nets
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
5 killed in East River helicopter crash, pilot ID'd
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
Fatal helicopter crash is third involving company in past 11 years
New York area gears up as 3rd nor'easter bears down
Rapper surrenders after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Teen killed, woman hurt in package explosion in Texas
Show More
Mount Vernon mayor arrested in corruption probe
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Man hit, killed by car hours after being freed from jail
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos