Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Stoneman Douglas High School were more than just coaches.

They were heroes.



Linda Beigel Schulman says her son, Long Island native Scott Beigel, was an ESPN junkie, so it would be his dream to be honored at the ESPY awards.Beigel, along with two other coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, posthumously received the ESPY's Best Coach Award Wednesday night during the ESPY's live national broadcast on ABC and ESPN.Aaron Feis, Chris Hixon, and Beigel are credited with saving the lives of several students during last February's mass shooting."I know on Wednesday night my son's going to be there. He is going to be there smiling from ear to ear and as always not believing that this is happening for him," said Linda Beigel Schulman, Beigel's mother.Beigel of Dix Hills was a geography teacher and cross country coach at Marjory Stoneman.Student Kelsey Friend said Beigel opened up his classroom door to let her in and was shot and killed in the process."This is probably the ultimate honor that anybody could bestow upon my son," said Beigel Schulman.Beigel Schulman and the other families took the stage Wednesday night when their loved ones were honored.----------