Yankees reach out to bullied girl in new video

The Yankees reached out to a Pennsylvania girl after she posted a heartbreaking message. (Jenn Slater/Facebook)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A young girl in Pennsylvania who says she's the victim of extreme bullying has a roster of new friends.

That's after the Yankees responded to her viral video detailing her experience.

10-year-old Cassidy Slater posted this video on Facebook.


In it, she uses hand written messages to tell the story of her bullying which she says has gone on for the last four years.

The heart wrenching video caught the eye of the Yankees.

They responded with a video mirroring Cassidy's messages with their own messages of support.

They told Cassidy they look up to her and are inspired by her.

The Yankees reminded her that she's not alone because the entire team is now among her friends.

