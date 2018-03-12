ACCUWEATHER

Why do MLB teams travel for spring training?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why MLB teams must travel for spring training. (AccuWeather)

Spring training is underway with dozens of games still to be played before Major League Baseball's Opening Day on March 29.

The tradition of spring training dates back more than 100 years. Teams compete in either the Grapefruit League in Florida or in the Cactus League in Arizona.

Why does this tradition exist, and what would the MLB be like without it? AccuWeather explains in the video above.

Related Topics:
sportsaccuweatherbaseballMLBwinter weatherspring
ACCUWEATHER
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
A Times Square proposal in the snow
Surviving a long-term power outage
What to keep and what to toss in a power outage
More accuweather
SPORTS
NYC Half Mile 2: Brooklyn's Flatbush Avenue
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
Neil Walker reaches one-year agreement with Yankees
Giants, NFL aware of Odell Beckham Jr. video
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
5 killed in East River helicopter crash, pilot ID'd
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
Fatal helicopter crash is third involving company in past 11 years
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after road rage rampage
New York area gears up as 3rd nor'easter bears down
Rapper surrenders after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Show More
Person of interest identified in SUNY student's death
2nd explosion in Austin badly injures woman
Mount Vernon mayor arrested in corruption probe
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
5 dead, surviving pilot ID'd after helicopter crash into East River
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video