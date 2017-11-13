SPORTS

Yankees' Aaron Judge unanimous pick as AL Rookie of the Year

By NOAH TRISTER
NEW YORK --
Aaron Judge has won American League Rookie of the Year honors, becoming the first New York Yankees player to receive the award since Derek Jeter in 1996.

Judge won the award unanimously in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, announced Monday on MLB Network. The 6-foot-7 slugger's victory was a foregone conclusion after he led the American League with 52 home runs and helped the Yankees reach the postseason as a wild card. Judge is also a finalist for the MVP award.

Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi finished second, followed by Baltimore slugger Trey Mancini.

The NL Rookie of the Year was to be announced later Monday, with Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers a clear favorite.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsaaron judgeNew York YankeesNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
King's commute: LeBron, Cavs hop on NYC subway after shootaround
Aaron Judge unanimous pick as AL Rookie of the Year
Best rookie season ever! Looking back at Aaron Judge's greatest hits
Giants owners in statement: 'Ben McAdoo is our head coach'
More Sports
Top Stories
Another accuser comes forward against Roy Moore
Man charged in 2015 murder of Westchester socialite
Police: Husband of missing nurse bought hatchet after disappearance
Does NJ cemetery cross the line with fundraising parties?
Preschools now directed to call 911 for children in distress after allergy death
Penn Station train changes announced for winter track work
Video: Close encounter with humpback whale off Jersey Shore
Video surfaces of Giants LB in clash with guards at casino
Show More
Mom of fatal boat crash victim pushes for stricter laws
Suspect in cab driver hockey stick death claims victim was aggressor
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
Woman arrested, 2 other suspects sought in jewelry store robbery
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos