SPORTS

Yankees eliminated after losing 4-0 to Astros in Game 7 of ALCS

(Eric Christian Smith)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
HOUSTON, Texas --
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined on a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 Saturday night in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

Just four years removed from their third straight 100-loss season in 2013, the Astros shut down the Yankees for two straight games after dropping three in a row in the Bronx.

Next up for the Astros: Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Houston aces Dallas Keuchel and ALCS MVP Justin Verlander will have plenty of rest, too, before the matchup begins at Dodger Stadium.

Houston has never won even a single World Series game. The only previous time the Astros made it this far, they were a National League team when they were swept by the Chicago White Sox in 2005.

Now, manager A.J. Hinch's club has a chance to win that elusive first title, while trying to boost a region still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Houston improved to 6-0 at Minute Maid Park in these playoffs and became the fifth team in major league history to win a seven-game postseason series by winning all four of its home games.

Morton bounced back from a loss in Game 3 to allow two hits over five scoreless innings. Starter-turned-postseason reliever McCullers limited the Yankees to just one hit while fanning six over the next four.

Combined, they throttled the Yankees one last time in Houston. Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and their New York teammates totaled just three runs in the four road games.

CC Sabathia entered the game 10-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 13 starts this season after a Yankees loss. But he struggled with command and was gone with one out in the fourth inning.

Houston was up 2-0 in fifth when former Yankees star Brian McCann came through for the second straight game by hitting a two-run double after snapping an 0-for-20 skid with an ground-rule RBI double to give Houston its first run on Friday night.

The Yankees, trying to reach the World Series for the first time since 2009, lost an elimination game for the first time this season after winning their first four in these playoffs. New York struggled on the road this postseason, with this loss dropping the team to 1-6.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York YankeesHouston Astros
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rutgers defeats Purdue for its second consecutive conference win
Yankees step to their own beat for Game 7
Devils fans help young anthem singer who forgets words
Nets' national anthem singer takes a knee to finish performance
More Sports
Top Stories
Subway rider brutally attacked by man who stomped on foot
Is the end of the Metrocard approaching?
Halloween display featuring naked dolls hanging from tree shocks neighbors
Elderly driver taken to hospital when car crashes into Wendy's
Devils fans help young anthem singer who forgets words
Funeral held for US soldier at center of President Trump fight
Fire rips through well-known restaurant at Jersey Shore
Trump plans to allow release of JFK assassination records
Show More
1 teen killed, 1 injured in crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
81-year-old actress beaten and robbed in apartment building
Judge tosses award against Johnson & Johnson in baby powder lawsuit
Nets' national anthem singer takes a knee to finish performance
Firefighters battle massive tanker fire on LIE
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos