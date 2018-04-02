NEW YORK (WABC) --The snow fell heavy and quick Monday morning ahead of the Yankees' much-anticipated home opener against Tampa Bay.
Due to the heavy snowfall, the game was forced to be canceled. It is rescheduled for 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.
All gates will open to fans with valid tickets at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m., with the introduction of both teams on the baselines.
Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive as early as possible to avoid lines that will increase in length as game time approaches.
Fans holding paid tickets for Monday's game (April 2) may use them for the rescheduled game or exchange their paid tickets for any regular season game at Yankee Stadium through the end of the 2018 season (subject to availability).
For complete information about the Yankees' rainout policy, please visit Yankees.com/rainout.
With respect to tickets purchased through StubHub, please visit StubHub.com or call 866-STUBHUB (866-788-2482) for complete information about StubHub's rainout policy.
The New York Mets home game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field was also postponed. It has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, July 9, at 4:10 p.m.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts