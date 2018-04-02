SPORTS

New York Yankees home opener, New York Mets game snowed out

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the New York Yankees home opener rescheduled due to snow. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The snow fell heavy and quick Monday morning ahead of the Yankees' much-anticipated home opener against Tampa Bay.

Due to the heavy snowfall, the game was forced to be canceled. It is rescheduled for 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

All gates will open to fans with valid tickets at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m., with the introduction of both teams on the baselines.

Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive as early as possible to avoid lines that will increase in length as game time approaches.

Fans holding paid tickets for Monday's game (April 2) may use them for the rescheduled game or exchange their paid tickets for any regular season game at Yankee Stadium through the end of the 2018 season (subject to availability).

For complete information about the Yankees' rainout policy, please visit Yankees.com/rainout.

With respect to tickets purchased through StubHub, please visit StubHub.com or call 866-STUBHUB (866-788-2482) for complete information about StubHub's rainout policy.

The New York Mets home game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field was also postponed. It has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, July 9, at 4:10 p.m.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsyankee stadiumNew York YankeessnowBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Average age of a major league player drops below 29 on Opening Day
Devils sign draft pick Marian Studenic to 3-year deal
Yankees, Mets home games postponed due to snow
Yankees' home opener against Rays called off because of snow
More Sports
Top Stories
Food delivery man crushed by freight elevator in Brooklyn
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Manhole explosions lead to building evacuation in NYC
Missing boy found alive after falling into pipe in Griffith Park
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Show More
Enough already! Spring snow makes for wet, slushy morning
So-called 'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from prison
1st day for new NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza
Trump: 'Nuclear option' to build border wall, no DACA deal
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video