The New York Yankees paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack on Tuesday night.At Yankee Stadium, "God Save the Queen" was played along with "The Star-Spangled Banner" before New York hosted the Kansas City Royals."OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO THE VICTIMS IN MANCHESTER" the video board read."I think you always think about it," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before the game. "I think our people have done a really good job doing everything they can to protect our fans and protect the players and everyone involved that's here in this building, you me, but you're always worried. I mean, that's the world we live in. So you put your faith in the people that are taking care of us and you trust them."