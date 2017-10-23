SPORTS

Yankees season over, What's next?

Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann tags out New York Yankees' Greg Bird at home during the fifth inning of Game 7 of American League Championship Series. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Mitch Fields
NEW YORK (WABC)
Now that the off-season has arrived for the Yankees, it's time to re-tool for 2018. Here are a few things to look at during the hot stove season.
Girardi's Future

He's been the Yankees skipper for 10 years, now Joe Girardi's contract is up. Girardi says he will speak with his family about coming back for year 11 and then talk to the Yankees. One would think that the team would like their skipper back and it makes sense. While he's not perfect, is any manager? The thought here is Girardi comes back.

Bring Back the Local Boy?

Todd Frazier was an excellent late season pickup and solidified third base. The Toms River product was a positive influence in the clubhouse and was a team leader. Frazier does not have a contract for next season and could be looking for a big deal. The Yanks will be tempted to bring him back on a one-shot deal and then hand the spot to Gleyber Torres. Will Frazier go for that? Stay tuned.

Tanaka Time?

Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his deal and look for a better contract elsewhere. The righty proved he is a big-time pitcher despite an up and down season. The thought here is that Tanaka loves the Yankees and will not act to opt out. Figure him as a big-time weapon next season.

Dump Ellsbury?

The Yankees have too many gifted outfielders and Jacoby Ellsbury appears to be the odd man out. Ellsbury had a rather poor season and has a big contract which does not add up well for him. Look for Brian Cashman to shop the outfielder around. The Yankees may have to eat a good portion of the contract, but it's time for his days in pinstripes to come to an end
