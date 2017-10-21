In a season so poetic, the New York Yankees look to add one more win against the Houston Astros for the right to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Here's a bold prediction described with rhymes:Give the ball to the man who has done it allBig game after big game the big fella has gotten the callHe has a "ten and oh" record after the Yankees fallSo Joe Girardi is confident CC Sabathia will give it his allBecause this is it, the time is now to win it or be eliminatedGood thing is, the Yankees are familiar with thisThey know that in Game 7, they need to take care of businessAnd do to the Astros, what they did to the IndiansFor those who have witnessed, it started with the TwinsThen comeback after comeback, the Bombers persistedWith blistered baseballs, they overcame missed callsAnd called on the Judge to restore order and lawBut this team was fun even before this playoff runFrom the chambers in right-field, to a stadium of thumbsTo the "Toe-night Show" which had begun from a series of home runsThis do-or-die mentality has been the theme of the monthSo whose side are you on, New York or Houston?In this winner-takes-all, LA will host the Yankees at home.