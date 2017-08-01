SPORTS

Yankees: The team to beat in the East

New addition Sonny Gray (AP Photo/Kathy Willens), returning pitcher David Robertson (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) and slugger Aaron Judge (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Mitch Fields
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The dog days of summer are upon us, but things will just get hotter as the American League East title is now a two-team race to September. Joe Girardi said it best, "You have to love this time of year," and why not it's like old times, the Yankees and Red Sox battling for a division crown.

In reality, four teams are playing for three postseason spots. The Yankees, Red Sox, Indians and Royals. You can count out the Twins and Rays, and Seattle just does not have the horses to get it done. Postseason is fine, but the American League East title is what the Yankees want, and they should get it. Brian Cashman has made key moves to make the Yankees the favorite to beat out Boston.

Let's take a look at the Yankees-Red Sox race...

Starting pitching: Chris Sale gives the Sox the best individual pitcher. However, the addition of Sonny Gray gives the Yankees a deeper group of starters. If Masahiro Tanaka can ever find his game, the Yanks could win this going away.

Bull Pen: Not even close. The Yankees additions of David Robinson and Tommy Kahnle give them the deepest pen in baseball. If Yankee starters can give them six innings, the pen will do the rest.

Offensively: The Yankees have a deeper lineup with power to spare. The Red Sox have a good lineup, but are last in the league in the long ball. Aaron Judge and company should power their way to a division title.

Brian Cashman should get much of the credit for making the Yankees the favorite to win the division, now all they have to do is go and do it.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York YankeesNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Jamal Adams: 'Die on field' remark meant to convey passion for game
Sonny Gray's first start as a Yankee set for Thursday vs. Indians
Odell Beckham Jr., Weston Richburg deal with loss of 9-year-old cancer victim Jayro Ponce
Veteran OL Ryan Clady announces retirement
More Sports
Top Stories
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland
Students serve as flower girls, ring bearers at teacher's wedding
Charge: Man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with her impostor
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
Vetrano family marks 1 year since Karina's murder with memorial
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in Westchester County
Show More
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos