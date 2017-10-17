Yankees tie series with 6-4 win over Astros in Game 4 of ALCS

🚨🚨🚨 TIE GAME!!!! 🚨🚨🚨



The New York Yankees took the momentum from Game 3, and carried it into Game 4 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, defeating the Houston Astros 6-4. Lance McCullers Jr. started for the Astros and silenced the Yankee bats for six innings, only giving up two hits. The old formula from those great Yankee teams from the late '90s and early 2000s seemed to resurrect itself.That formula? Quite simple, get to the bullpen.The Yankees were down 4-0 in the bottom of the 7th,when Aaron Judge got the fire ignited and crushed an 85 mph curve from McCullers Jr. to center field. Following that was a triple by Didi Gregorius, and that was it for the Astros starting pitcher. The Yankees were into the bullpen, and about to make their move. Small ball was the Yankees way to get back into this game executed by Gary Sanchez, sacrificing a fly ball to right scoring Gregorius. By the time the inning was over the Yankees cut the defect in half, 4-2.The pride of Toms River, Todd Frazier, lead off the bottom half of the 8th with an innocent single to left. In that inning, the Yankees batted around for a four-run 8th inning. Brett Gardner continued the small ball game that would make Billy Martin proud, grounding out to second knocking in Frazier and advancing Headley to third. Here come the Yankees, 4-3 in the 8th and they weren't done.Aaron Judge cracked a 2-2 pitch to deep left field scoring the pinch runner Ellsbury, game tied 4-4. The Bronx was on fire at this point and Yankee Stadium was electric. Gregorius kept the momentum going with a strategically place single to left. Gary Sanchez delivered the game winning hit with a double to right center, scoring Judge and Gregorius.Ball handed over to Aroldis Chapman, and that's all they needed to close this game out. The Yankees sent the packed house home happy on Tuesday night.The best of 7 series is now tied, and the momentum is in the Yankees favor. Wednesday's Game 5 is slated for 5 p.m. at Yankee Stadium featuring Dallas Keuchel for Houston and Masahiro Tanaka for New York.