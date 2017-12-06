The New York Yankees will formally introduce their new manager Aaron Boone at a news conference Wednesday.Boone has never been a manager or coach at any level, but he's a familiar face for Yankees fans.He played for the team in 2003 and his 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees against Boston.Boone was a big league third baseman from 1997-2009 and an All-Star in 2003, when New York acquired him from the Reds at the trade deadline.Boone tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a pickup basketball game in January 2004 and was released by the Yankees, who claimed he violated a prohibition against basketball in the guarantee language of his contract. He was replaced at third base by Alex Rodriguez.Since retiring in 2009, he has worked as an ESPN broadcaster.Boone was offered a three year contract as the Yankees new manager after the team dismissed Joe Girardi."I firmly believe that Aaron possesses the attributes needed to follow in the tradition of great Yankees managers," owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "From all accounts, he is a polished communicator who possesses the ability to cultivate and grow relationships. Aaron has also spent a lifetime immersed in baseball, affording him a unique and intimate understanding of what fosters team success."The Boones are the first family to produce three generations of major leaguers.His grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948-60. His father, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972-90, then managed Kansas City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03. His brother, Bret, was a three-time All-Star second baseman in a big league career from 1992-05.New York also interviewed Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens, Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward and former Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran, who retired as a player after winning his first World Series this year with Houston."When we had the opportunity to speak with Aaron and share concepts and ideas, he was able to showcase a variety of traits that we believe will strongly benefit this franchise as we move forward, including an astute mind for the game and a progressive approach to evolving strategies," general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement. "We also believe Aaron's interpersonal skills and baseball pedigree will allow him to blend well with the systems we have in place, our baseball operations staff and the 25-man roster."