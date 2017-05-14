The ovations figure to be often, loud and long when Derek Jeter has his No. 2 jersey retired at Yankee Stadium.The ballpark will be packed when the Yankees pay tribute to their former captain and unveil his plaque in Monument Park.New York is hosting Houston in a doubleheader, and Jeter will throw out the first ball before the second game starts at night.Among those expected to attend the half-hour ceremony are the star shortstop's other Core Four teammates - Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera.The Yankees will retire Jeter's uniform in a ceremony scheduled for 6:35 p.m. They'll also unveil a plaque of the shortstop in Monument Park.A 14-time All-Star, Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the Yankees and was a key contributor to five World Series championships.Drafted sixth overall by New York in 1992, Jeter retired after the 2014 season at age 40 with a .310 career batting average over 2,747 regular season games.He batted .308 with 111 runs scored in 158 postseason games, earning World Series MVP honors in 2000 against the crosstown rival New York Mets."I think any time Derek comes back it's special, but this will be even more meaningful," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I think we've all been looking forward to it and I'm sure he's looking forward to it."Jeter ranks at the top of the Yankees' all-time list in hits, singles, doubles, stolen bases, hit-by-pitches, at-bats and games played. His 3,465 career hits rank sixth in major league history, including eight seasons with at least 200."I have a lot of admiration and respect for how he went about his business," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. "He might have been the most consistent presence in our game."He's the first Yankees' player to have his number retired since teammates Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Bernie Williams were honored in 2015."I will have our guys out here, to clap for him and be a part of it," Hinch said. "We've got a couple guys that played with him."Those of us that have been in the game a long time will want to, and the young guys will be wowed by the show that comes with retiring a number, especially here."The AL West-leading Astros have the best record in baseball at 25-11. They've won five straight, including the first two of the four-game set. It's Houston's best 36-game start in franchise history.The Yankees have lost three straight, but remain a half game behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East.