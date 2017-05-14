SPORTS

New York Yankees to retire No. 2 jersey of long-time shortstop Derek Jeter in ceremony Sunday night

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter prior to a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, Sept. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK --
The ovations figure to be often, loud and long when Derek Jeter has his No. 2 jersey retired at Yankee Stadium.

The ballpark will be packed when the Yankees pay tribute to their former captain and unveil his plaque in Monument Park.

New York is hosting Houston in a doubleheader, and Jeter will throw out the first ball before the second game starts at night.

Among those expected to attend the half-hour ceremony are the star shortstop's other Core Four teammates - Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera.

The Yankees will retire Jeter's uniform in a ceremony scheduled for 6:35 p.m. They'll also unveil a plaque of the shortstop in Monument Park.

A 14-time All-Star, Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the Yankees and was a key contributor to five World Series championships.

Drafted sixth overall by New York in 1992, Jeter retired after the 2014 season at age 40 with a .310 career batting average over 2,747 regular season games.

He batted .308 with 111 runs scored in 158 postseason games, earning World Series MVP honors in 2000 against the crosstown rival New York Mets.

"I think any time Derek comes back it's special, but this will be even more meaningful," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I think we've all been looking forward to it and I'm sure he's looking forward to it."

Jeter ranks at the top of the Yankees' all-time list in hits, singles, doubles, stolen bases, hit-by-pitches, at-bats and games played. His 3,465 career hits rank sixth in major league history, including eight seasons with at least 200.

"I have a lot of admiration and respect for how he went about his business," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. "He might have been the most consistent presence in our game."

He's the first Yankees' player to have his number retired since teammates Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Bernie Williams were honored in 2015.

"I will have our guys out here, to clap for him and be a part of it," Hinch said. "We've got a couple guys that played with him.

"Those of us that have been in the game a long time will want to, and the young guys will be wowed by the show that comes with retiring a number, especially here."

The AL West-leading Astros have the best record in baseball at 25-11. They've won five straight, including the first two of the four-game set. It's Houston's best 36-game start in franchise history.

The Yankees have lost three straight, but remain a half game behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East.
Related Topics:
sportsderek jeteryankee stadiumNew York YankeesNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Zero single-digit numbers in the Bronx? Actually, there's still one left
Despite season-opening win, coach Bill Laimbeer labels Liberty performance 'awful'
DeGrom looks to help Mets avoid sweep by Brewers
Brewers score 8 runs in 5th, beat Mets 11-4
More Sports
Top Stories
New Jersey firefighter charged with selling oxycodone
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
NJ man killed by drunk driver set to graduate college Wednesday
Immigration agent reportedly looks for 4th grader at Queens school
2 nurses taken hostage during hospital standoff; suspect fatally shot
North Korea launches missile; launch being assessed
Woman says she endured terrifying kidnapping by cab driver
Show More
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Microsoft to make security fixes after crippling cyber attack
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Man driving carjacked car killed while walking on Garden State Parkway
LI police charge teen in robbery, assault of a minor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos